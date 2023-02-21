Woman falls from Disneyland parking structure and dies moments later

According to a Parade report, police were informed that a female had either “jumped or fallen” from the multi-story parking structure at Disneyland, in California this past Saturday.
Police officers had rushed the woman to the hospital. She died a few moments later. It is unclear whether the woman fell or did so purposefully.
This is not the first time a death occurred in the exact area. Just last year, a 51-year-old man died by suicide.
@t.vmoments #breakingnews #disneyland #disneylandcalifornia #disneylandresort #disneylandtiktok #disneylandca #disneylandcaliforniaadventure #disneylife #murdermystery #happyplacesforever #anaheim #anaheimcalifornia #orangecounty #orangecountyca #california #californianews #sadstory #tragicstory #heartbreakingstory #wsltdisneyworld #worlddisney #fyp #fypシ #fypage #fypシ゚viral #fypdongggggggg #viral #viralvideo #parkingstructure ♬ original sound - 🙆♂️📺
The internet is questioning why this has occurred again in such a short span of time.
“Disney’s gonna have to start putting up fencing on the ‘windows’ on their parking structure, and a guardrail on the uppermost floor,’’ a user wrote.
‘’I went in December and a 40-year-old male teacher also jumped off the parking structure where we were parked.’’
Another said: “First time I go to Disneyland and someone had jumped off the parking lot as well, this is too sad.’’
Some users are worried for the children witnessing such tragedy at a theme park meant for kids. The parking lot which is allegedly structured for 10 000 cars is becoming rather scary.
Disneyland was the first of the Disney franchise parks to open. According to a study conducted last year, 26 deaths have occurred at Disneyland since 1955.
The reasons behind the deaths vary, but it makes it difficult to look at the theme park as “the happiest place on earth”.