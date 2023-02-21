Woman falls from Disneyland parking structure and dies moments later

According to a Parade report, police were informed that a female had either “jumped or fallen” from the multi-story parking structure at Disneyland, in California this past Saturday. Police officers had rushed the woman to the hospital. She died a few moments later. It is unclear whether the woman fell or did so purposefully.

‘’I went in December and a 40-year-old male teacher also jumped off the parking structure where we were parked.’’ Another said: “First time I go to Disneyland and someone had jumped off the parking lot as well, this is too sad.’’ Some users are worried for the children witnessing such tragedy at a theme park meant for kids. The parking lot which is allegedly structured for 10 000 cars is becoming rather scary.

