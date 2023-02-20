WATCH: The heart-wrenching moment Kairo Forbes comforts an inconsolable Nadia Nakai

South Africans were crushed at the sight of a teary Kairo Forbes walking over to comfort an inconsolable Nadia Nakai at her dad AKA’s memorial service. The memorial service of slain rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, was held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Friday.

In attendance were Mzansi’s musicians, actors, politicians and other dignitaries including Oskido, DJ Tira and NaakMusiQ. Friday was the first time the public saw AKA’s little girl Kairo since his murder in Durban on February 10. Kairo walked in with her mother, DJ Zinhle.

Kairo was visibly heartbroken by her dad’s death despite being just 7 years old. This beautiful moment when Kairo stoop up to comfort Nadia Nakai🥺♥️. Aka and Dj Zinhle raised a loving Daughter 😩❤️.#RIPKiernan #RIPakaworldwide pic.twitter.com/3D9g9cogzL — Zinhle Pearl Zungu🌻♥️ (@theePearlmanzin) February 17, 2023

A picture of her with tears streaming down her pink cheeks has left South Africans on social media wailing in pain. As she sat through the service, hearing everyone speak glowingly of their memories of her father, AKA, she was breathing heavily, and her mom had to pat her to calm her down. Kwaito legend Kabelo Mabalane, who was AKA’s spiritual mentor, reflected on how AKA had found God in the past few years, especially after the death of Anele “Nelli” Tembe. In the end, he prayed.

During a musical interlude, Nadia Nakai broke down uncontrollably. At that painful moment, Kairo got up, walked seven seats, and comforted Nakai with a cute hug. South Africans on Twitter were crying with Nakai and Kairo during the heart-rending moment.

“She understands how much light she brought into her father’s life after his darkness when we thought he was over. That was a spiritual hug,” commented one tweep, while another said: “She's her father’s child. So full of love.”