Yes, Disneyland does has secret bathrooms and Rebel Wilson just confirmed it

Rebel Wilson got banned from Disneyland. The 'Pitch Perfect' actress - who got engaged to Ramona Agrum at the California theme park last month - claimed she was asked to stay away from the tourist attraction for a month after taking a photo inside a "secret bathroom".

Speaking on 'The Daily Show with Hasan Minhaj', she said: "I did get banned from Disneyland for 30 days because I took a photo inside a secret bathroom, which is illegal, at Disneyland." But Wilson admitted Disneyland bosses worked the punishment around her schedule. She added: "I got officially banned for 30 days. They called me up and said, 'Rebel what 30 days did you not want to come to Disneyland because you’re away filming a movie or something?' And I was like, 'Oh, well, June would be fine.' "

As well as teasing the existence of "secret bathrooms", the 42-year-old actress also claimed the theme park is home to "gangs of adults" with "cool names like the White Rabbits and the Children of Thanos, Coco Locos."

She claimed: "They wear matching vests and walk around and do gang stuff around Disneyland.

"One of the initiations was you had to steal the apple from the Snow White ride, and the apple kept getting stolen so many times they had to make it a hologram. "But don’t ask me how I know about Disneyland gangs, because I will not say." Wilson recently revealed she asked Disney CEO Bob Iger for permission to propose to her girlfriend - with whom she has three-month-old daughter Royce - at Disneyland.