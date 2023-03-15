The world’s most popular casinos - can you guess which South African casinos made it on the list?

Ever wondered which casinos are favourites among gamblers and travellers? Well, a study by online casino experts at Online.Casino analysed the most searched-for casinos worldwide by using AHrefs search volume data to establish how many Google searches each of the most famous casinos around the world receives on average per month.

This excludes any hotels they are connected to and is solely based on searches for the casinos. The research revealed that Foxwoods Resort Casino is the most popular casino in the world. According to data, Foxwoods Resort Casino places first as the most searched-for casino, with an average of 91,000 searches per month worldwide for ‘Foxwoods resort casino’.

Foxwoods Resort and Casino in Connecticut is operated by Mashantucket Pequot Tribe Reservation. The casino opened its doors to the public in February 1992, and it later opened as a hotel and casino complex in 1997. It stretches 344,000 square feet and has over 5,500 slot machines and 250 gaming tables. In second place is Casino Baden-Baden, in Kurhaus, Germany, with 22,000 Google searches.

Despite being Germany’s oldest casino, the vibrancy and elegance of the casino allows visitors to enjoy games of roulette, poker cash games, blackjack and over 140 slot machines. The following two casinos place joint third place as they both receive an average of 13,000 searches per month worldwide: Casino Lisboa opened in April 2006 and is located at Parque das Nações, Lisbon, Portugal. The casino offers 1,100 slot machines, live table games such as Blackjack and roulette, and free entry.

WinStar World Casino, located at 777 Casino Avenue, Thackerville, Oklahoma, is known to be the biggest casino in the US and opened in 2003. Despite being attached to a hotel, the total gaming space is 370,000 square feet, filled with over 8,600 electronic games, 100 table games and a 55-table poker room. The fourth most Googled casino is Rio Casino in South Africa’s Klerksdorp and it opened in May 2002. The casino’s theme is Rio de Janeiro’s Carnival spreads across 266,000 square feet. It is one of the largest casinos in the Southern Hemisphere, explaining its average of 5,700 searches worldwide per month.

In fifth place is Sun City Casino, located on the Sun City Resort in the North West Province of South Africa. The casino opened in 1979 and, throughout the years, has evolved with the times, offering an array of slot machines and over 40 table games and is perfect for both experienced and first-time gamers. Sun City casino receives an average of 5 600 searches per month worldwide. Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson for Online.Casino said that casinos are a great way to share memories with others, whether during a vacation or a regular occurrence for any experienced casino-goer.