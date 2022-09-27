World Tourism Day: The best destinations around the world for foodie vacations

It’s World Tourism Day! World Tourism Day is celebrated on September 27, every year. The purpose of celebrating this day is to increase tourism internationally and spread awareness.

Story continues below Advertisement

It was first observed by the UN World Trade Organization. Tourism boards of many countries are involved in the celebrations as they launch attractive offers to promote tourism in their cities, states or countries. The theme this year is “Rethinking Tourism”. The aim is to rethink tourism for development, including through education and jobs, and tourism’s impact on the planet and opportunities to grow more sustainably. In honour of this day, below we look at some of the best destinations around the world for foodie vacations.

Food is such a huge part of our everyday life that even when we travel our experience can be made better when we eat well. In fact, some people travel for food, with the idea of visiting a country to try all its local specialities. Pizza. Picture: Pexels/Ragga Muffin Italy Italy is the food heaven for all true Italian food lovers. Here you can find offers of meat dishes, local cheeses, risotto, pizzas, pasta, and everything Italy is famous for.

Story continues below Advertisement

France Everyone loves French fries so you should not be surprised that France features in the list. Cuisines taught in culinary schools across the globe usually have a French origin. The staple food in France is cheese. All the best-seller foods you can think of come from France – macaroni, baguettes, French fries, and so on. BBQ and beer go well together. Picture: Pexels/Nishant Patel South Africa

Story continues below Advertisement

South African cuisine has such a mix of influences that you can eat something completely unique every day throughout your stay. From influences across Africa, it is a great place for foodies. Indulge in koeksister for breakfast, freshly caught kingklip fish for lunch, a braai in the afternoon, and nibble on some biltong while downing a cold beer later that night, and you won’t get bored. Greece There are many things, in general, you can try, from salads to hot dishes, from sweets to soups. But if you want something traditional, cheap and fast – it will have to be their special dish – souvlaki. The iconic dish of Greece is fast food that you usually can find anywhere on the streets, in the bars, in small take-out shops and cafes. You will see it all over the country.

Story continues below Advertisement