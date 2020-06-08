7 things you need to know today

CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. FNB IT teams working on fixing digital banking issues after users complain FNB has announced through its Twitter page that some of the functionality on its digital platforms is unavailable. 2. It’s back to business for Grand Parade traders The City of Cape Town is happy that the informal traders at the Grand Parade have been trading since Wednesday 3 June 2020.

3. WATCH: Rand whipsaws following solid US jobs data

The South African currency traded somewhat on the backfoot against the dollar during Friday’ European session according to NKC Research.

4. Call on landlords to offer greater rental relief until end of the year

Independent retailers have called on landlords to offer a greater rental relief package until the end of the year to ensure that they can survive the Covid-19 pandemic, but major real estate bodies are against this.

5. Business rescuers seek more time to finalise plan to save Comair

Comair, which is in business rescue, will be going to the markets to raise capital by issuing ordinary or preferred shares to recapitalise the airline, following declining revenues due to the impact of the coronavirus.

6. Metair contract deal will create 3300 new jobs

Metair has secured multiple contracts to support Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa’s investment and production expansion programme.

7. Top earners resort to borrowing to supplement income as Covid-19 bites

South Africans faced with increased financial strain, even before lockdown, are taking on more debt to supplement incomes that had declined in real terms, according to DebtBusters’ quarterly debt index.

