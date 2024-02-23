Bolt South Africa has announced the launch of the branded Bolt Lite category for its drivers, marking a first for the South African e-hailing sector. This innovative initiative aims to give drivers an opportunity to earn more money through car branding.

Bolt has teamed up with MyNextCar to allow drivers to brand their Bajaj Qute (a compact quadricycle) vehicles with the Bolt emblem and operate in the Bolt Lite category. Drivers who want to brand their vehicles will get an additional income as an incentive, giving them with an excellent opportunity to enhance their wages and improve their financial security. Bolt Lite rides are reportedly up to 18% cheaper.

“We are excited to introduce branded vehicles for drivers in South Africa. This initiative not only allows us to enhance the visibility of the Bolt brand but also provides drivers with an additional source of income,” said PR manager, Africa at Bolt, Sandra Suzanne Buyole. “At Bolt, we are committed to supporting our driver-partners and providing them with innovative opportunities to succeed in the ride-hailing industry.” Buyole defined the Bajaj Qute as a compact, fuel-efficient vehicle ideal for urban travel, providing passengers with a dependable form of transportation.