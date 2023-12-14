To commemorate South Africa’s four-time Rugby World Cup winning squad and to formally kick off the nation’s festive season, Castle Lager has introduced Taste of Victory, a limited edition beer specifically brewed with the sounds of millions of SA fans’ cheers. The clip begins with Faf de Klerk saying that tests have shown that playing music to beer makes it taste better.

“According to reports in BBC Science Focus and in Frontiers in Psychology, sound waves can influence the behaviour of yeast cells during fermentation. This suggests that music or specific sound frequencies may impact the rate of fermentation, yeast growth, or the production of certain flavour compounds,” said Castle Lager Brand Director, Wendy Bedforth. Bedforth also asserted that, as a result, music can: – Increase the rate of fermentation by 30%.

– Increase the intensity of citrus fragrances. – Reduce the intensity of the banana and apricot tastes. – Intensify vanilla flavours with low frequency; and reduce with high frequency.

Springbok double RWC winner, Damian Willemse said: “The guys at Castle Lager told me they were brewing beers with real fan cheers. We could not have won in France without your cheers. Thank you, SA! This one’s for you.” Bedforth went on to say that they captured the sounds of 62 million cheers from the Stade de France in Paris, the arrivals hall at OR Tambo, the parade bus as the Victory Tour travelled the country, and everything in between to create the beer. “We then composed a track of these Sounds of Victory and played it to our beer at the Rosslyn Brewery for a fortnight, infusing 62 million cheers into our golden Castle Lager liquid to craft the limited edition Taste of Victory. We made beers from literal cheers,” said Bedforth.