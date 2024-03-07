Dis-Chem Group aims to tackle South Africa’s nursing shortage via bursary scheme

South Africa is suffering a significant nursing shortage, placing strain on the healthcare system and hurting patient care quality. To address this situation, the Dis-Chem Group is awarding bursaries to 26 full-time students from Nelson Mandela University, Life Healthcare Group, the University of Johannesburg, Tshwane University of Technology, and Witwatersrand University.

Dis-Chem clinic executive, Lizeth Kruger highlighted the value of these bursaries. “Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system. We strongly believe that by investing in the education of future nurses, we are investing in the future of health-care in South Africa,” said Kruger. “By providing assistance to these students, we aim not only to foster their personal and professional growth but also to improve the healthcare workforce and delivery, guaranteeing a brighter and promising future for our healthcare system.”

The selection procedure highlighted those with outstanding and consistent academic performance, ensuring that bursaries are granted to the most deserving and devoted students. Each applicant will receive money for the duration of their qualification, with the bursary being re-evaluated annually to guarantee ongoing assistance throughout their academic career. In addition to financial aid, chosen students will supposedly have the invaluable chance to get practical experience by working part-time or in community service positions at Dis-Chem’s in-store clinic network.

This hands-on approach seeks to help students apply their academic knowledge in real-world healthcare settings, promoting a smoother transfer into the job after graduation. Kruger stated that, as part of its commitment to making healthcare accessible to all South Africans, Dis-Chem plans to give more bursaries for the 2025 academic year to assist new students. “We are gratified by the levels of excellence shown by the bursary beneficiaries, and we extend our best wishes to all recipients as they embark on their academic studies. We have much confidence in their capacity to leave an indelible mark on the future of healthcare in South Africa,” Kruger said.