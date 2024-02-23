Natasha Joubert announces beneficiaries of her bursary campaign

Miss South Africa 2023 Natasha Joubert has announced the recipients of her bursary.
In 2023, Joubert launched an educational advocacy campaign, the Natasha Joubert Collective, to help students with tuition fees.
She partnered with Boston City Campus to help 16 South African students, who were 18 years and older with one-year academic scholarships to study at the institution. These scholarships are for distance e-learning studies towards a full-time undergraduate qualification.
The Study Buddy Fund also partnered with the Miss South Africa Organisation to fund another 15 students’ studies at the Boston City Campus.
In total, 31 students who will be studying at Boston campuses across the country will receive a year’s fully paid scholarship.
These are the Natasha Joubert Collective bursary recipients:
- Marcelle Bruwer (HCertLogistics)
- Nana Cele (HCertFinPlanning)
- Mamello Dini (HCertBusMan)
- Dineo Galane (HCertMarketing)
- Allasandra George (HCertBusMan)
- Stacy Govender (HCertParalegal)
- Rashmita Govender (HCertFinPlanning)
- Lindokuhle Kgasu (HCertMarketing)
- Sadé Lee Kieser (HCertParalegal)
- Botshelo Lekoane (HCertMarketing)
- Shumeez Linnett (HCertFinPlanning)
- Yonela Louw (HCertMarketing)
- Ntsoame Magatsele (HCertParalegal)
- Shandre Marais (IntroWeb)
- Hlulani Mavunda (HCertFinPlanning)
- Nokubongwa Mbhamali (Television Production)
- Thando Mngomezulu (Content Creation)
- Katlego Mofomme (Content Creation)
- Kamogelo Mohlala (Television Production)
- Tshenolo Nkwe (HCertParalegal)
- Nikita October (HCertParalegal)
- Segametsi Phetoe (HCertFinPlanning)
- Brenda Phiri (HCertMarketing)
- Anita Roberts (HCertFinPlanning)
- Kyla Roos (BComm)
- Makhadzi Siaruli (HCertBusMan)
- Sindi Sibeko (HCertBusMan)
- Samkelisiwe Thabethe (HCertParalegal)
- Shaun Toka (HCertParalegal)
- Olwakho Tshayangezitho (HCertParalegal)
- Griet Vorster (HCertParalegal)
“It was incredibly difficult choosing the bursary recipients, as education should never be a privilege limited to the fortunate few, but I am delighted we have been able to play a small part in transforming 31 lives with these study grants,” said Joubert.
“I wish the first class of the Natasha Joubert Collective of 2024 everything of the best, and I look forward to hearing what they achieve in the years ahead.”