Natasha Joubert announces beneficiaries of her bursary campaign

In 2023, Joubert launched an educational advocacy campaign, the Natasha Joubert Collective , to help students with tuition fees.

Miss South Africa 2023 Natasha Joubert has announced the recipients of her bursary.

She partnered with Boston City Campus to help 16 South African students, who were 18 years and older with one-year academic scholarships to study at the institution. These scholarships are for distance e-learning studies towards a full-time undergraduate qualification.

The Study Buddy Fund also partnered with the Miss South Africa Organisation to fund another 15 students’ studies at the Boston City Campus.

In total, 31 students who will be studying at Boston campuses across the country will receive a year’s fully paid scholarship.