IEB pass rate edges even higher

Principals at schools which write the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) National Senior Certificate exams have attributed the impressive performance of the class of 2023 to the dedication and tenacity of pupils, parents and the entire teaching community. The overall pass rate of 98.46% was slightly higher than the 98.42% achieved in 2022.

In addition, all candidates who passed the IEB exams achieved a pass that grants access to tertiary study at one of the three levels: - 88.59% of the cohort achieved entry to degree study. - 8.31% qualified for entry to diploma study.

- 1.57% achieved entry for study at the higher certificate level. There were 13 967 full-time and 1 213 part-time candidates and the IEB said the exam session was conducted free of any irregularity that may have undermined the integrity of the exam. Confidence Dikgole, CEO of the IEB, said that along the pupils’ five-year journey, there were interruptions and challenges including those brought by the Covid-19 pandemic, but for the most part this cohort were well placed to succeed.

Dikgole said the mental health of pupils was a crucial matter that needed attention. “What, however, is not often talked about is the tremendous pressure brought to bear on learners by society,” she said. “Schools’ experience with young people points to the escalating mental health issues, which is perhaps one of the greatest challenges our youngsters face and it does impact their ability to perform.” She added that it was important for pupils to know that the world of education does not end after matric and that it was only the start of a myriad doors and opportunities.

“There are many educational routes – not all of them necessarily need to lead to a university degree – that release their talents and their enthusiasm to be the very best they can in a field that has captivated their interest. We need to remove this pass-rate obsessed lens of competition, so we – and they – can start to see the success of their achievement with different eyes,” said Dikgole. Deirdre Horsfall, principal of Our Lady of Fatima Dominican Convent School, which had pupils on the Outstanding Achievements and Commendable Achievements lists, said the school was proud of their matric results. “These girls endured Covid-19 lockdowns and maintained a high standard of online learning with the schoolteachers, during that period. Our educators built strong relationships with the students and our partnership with our families enabled a great work ethic and a desire to succeed. The past few years have taught us all resilience, which is a visible reality.”

Heidi Rea, executive head and head of high school at Durban Girls’ College, which had pupils on both the Outstanding Achievements and Commendable Achievements lists, said the outstanding results achieved reflected not only their efforts, but also the supportive environment provided by their parents, dedicated educators and the collective ethos of their school community. “Achieving academic excellence is a complex and ongoing process. It requires a holistic and collaborative approach to create an environment where academic excellence thrives.” Both Crawford International North Coast and Crawford International La Lucia both had pupils who made it onto the IEB Outstanding and Commendable lists.

Asked how they maintain their high academic standards, Elainee Kistan, principal of Crawford International North Coast, said the school was committed to excellence in education – without compromise, “Despite the changes in the external environment, we have a committed cadre of teachers. There is constant and continuous research into respective fields with the intention of positively impacting and improving lesson delivery. There is also extensive mentoring and academic support of students through unique personalised learning journeys.” Cal Warwick, principal of Crawford International La Lucia, said their secret to success was having a great team.

“Great teachers who are committed to the students. Great students who are committed to achieving really good academic results. And supportive parents who afford their children the opportunity to come to our school.” Commenting on the current independent school environment given the country’s tough economic circumstances, the Independent Schools of Southern Africa (Isasa) said the independent schooling sector was extremely diverse and this made it difficult to define a specific environment that applies to all schools. “In very broad terms, the sector is growing more slowly, mainly at the mid- and low-fee levels, while the high-fee component seems mostly static – although this will also vary depending on location.”

The organisation, which has more than 870 member schools in various countries in Africa, said it had seen the Education Price Index move much closer to the general Consumer Price Index, whereas traditionally education prices tended to increase at above inflationary levels. This suggests that many schools are feeling enrolment pressure and were reluctant to increase costs above inflation in case they lose pupils. According to Isasa, schools have had to become much more cost-conscious to stay afloat while maintaining the level of education and pass rate. “Recruiting and retaining pupils is now more important than ever, especially as some high-fee schools have been negatively affected by emigration or ‘semigration’. Conversely though, mid- and especially low-fee schools in some areas are growing their enrolments as their price point becomes much more attractive to parents.”