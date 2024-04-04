The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) are set to auction the luxury Pretoria East home of former Eskom official, Duduzile Moyo, and her husband, Mmoloki Moyo. The house is in Pretoria's lush Silver Lakes Golf & Wildlife Estate, which according to the estate website, has a game reserve, golf course, state of the art security, among other amenities.

Moyo’s two vehicles, including a Mercedes Benz Viano and a Chevrolet bakkie, will also be up for sale in order to recover losses suffered by Eskom, through kickbacks Moyo allegedly received. Mercedes Benz Viano. Kickbacks The SIU is seeking to recover R24 million from Moyo, who is accused of receiving kickbacks from a supplier. SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said: “She had allegedly received almost R25 million from an Eskom vendor, Tamukelo Business Enterprise, which was appointed to transport raw materials and water from Kendal Power Stations to Kusile Power Station”.

The unit said that in her position as Eskom Contracts Manager, Moyo signed 23 interim payment certificates in respect of Tamukelo’s services for the period December 2011 to July 2014, totalling approximately R138 million. The SIU probe revealed that Tamukelo and its representatives paid entities linked or associated with Moyo while she negotiated and managed Eskom’s contract with the company. Investigators said Moyo, over a period of time, created structures of entities owned by members of her family and friends to receive these funds.

The SIU said that these actions clearly created a conflict of interest. “She received these funds in circumstances where part of her duties and functions were as a middle manager,” said Kganyago. Case example The SIU said Moyo was also part of a team that presented the negotiation strategy of the Tamukelo tender worth over R300 million to the tender and procurement committee.