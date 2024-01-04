Avoid getting Janu-worried: Ways to stretch your budget this month

Overspending from the holiday season and new year costs such as school fees, uniforms and books weigh heavily on the regular budget at the start of January. Some people are paid early in December, while others, such as contractors and freelancers, typically have a hiatus in income, making January a very lengthy month.

But there is a way to arrive at pay day in style. Ester Ochse, product head at FNB Integrated Advice, provides advice on how to stretch every rand and start the year off well. Use your rewards This is the ideal moment to take advantage of your rewards and loyalty schemes, such as eBucks.

These typically pay out during the second week of January, so now is an excellent opportunity to take advantage of the additional income flow. Max out your freebies Continuing with the rewards programme concept, many rewards systems include freebies and incentives, which are distributed throughout the month.

Make the most of these. Get into good financial habits New year’s resolutions are always made at the start of a new year for a reason.

“This is the best time to include your financial wellbeing into your new year’s resolutions. For example, this can be prepping meals instead of buying at the office every day. Even small changes make a big difference,” said Ochse. Look out for specials With the end of the holiday season, most stores launch a season of promotions to entice customers.