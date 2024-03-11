Money hack: Save money on food by buying these substitutes

The price of food has had many South Africans digging further into their wallets. Price hikes already wreaking havoc including and increase in the price of eggs and chicken.

Here are some ways you can mitigate the price of food by buying these substitutes: Greek yoghurt This dairy item can be incredibly versatile. Greek yoghurt could be a substitute for cream cheese, cottage cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, and, if you're feeling adventurous, even margarine or butter.

All you need are spices and herbs to switch it up, but those can be pricey too. Dried herbs and spices Instead of the fresh variety, opt for dried herbs and spices, as they are the more economical choice; that is, they are a bit more affordable.

Additionally, dried herbs are thought to have more concentrated flavours and to stay longer. Chia seeds in baking With the obscene egg prices, you have got to think of unusual items that may replace them.

Most baking includes eggs. So, you can simply buy chia seeds to imitate them in your baked goods. Chia seeds are the edible pip of Salvia hispanica, a mint-family flowering plant native to central and southern Mexico. When blended with water and left to sit for a while, their fat and fibre will thicken and mimic an egg by creating stability in the rest of the batter.

Lemon juice concentrate Fresh lemons are great to use in juices, salads, meals, and more. They elevate dishes with their flavour. However, constantly having to restock them can prove costly. But if you buy concentrated lemon juice, you can get a stronger flavour that will last much longer.

No name products These are consumer products that lack a well-known name or logo. These generic food brands can be found in a variety of supermarkets and are noted for their simple packaging and labelling as well as their reduced pricing.