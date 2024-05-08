Harriet Manamela finally reveals why she’s been on a production break

By Cebolethu Shinga Actress and motivational speaker Harriet Manamela revealed on Instagram on Monday that she has recovered from hip replacement surgery that she underwent at the beginning of the year.

“I had a hip replacement surgery beginning of the year, hence I was given a break from shooting,” said Manamela. This follows a statement that SABC drama Skeem Saam released at the beginning of this year, stating that one of its lead actors Harriet Manamela will be taking a sick leave and Florence Masebe known for her role in the series Muvhango, will temporarily take up her role as Meikie Maputla. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the character of ‘Meikie Maputla’ played by Harriet Manamela will be replaced until the end of season 12. The decision came about after Harriet Manamela needed to be placed on sick leave for an extended period of time. Manamela’s last scene for the season was aired on the April 5. From May 15, the character of ‘Meikie Maputla’ will be played by Florence Masebe.”

In a post on Instagram, Manamela shared the good news of her recovery after the hip replacement surgery. “May I take this moment to say I have recovered,” said Manamela. She then extended her gratitude for the support she’s been receiving from everyone wishing her well, including her family, friends and colleagues.

“Thank you to everyone for wishing me well even though there was no clear explanation why I had to be off the screen & production had to find a sit in for me. Your support and wishing me well humbles my heart & you all much appreciated. Now that production is on a shooting break it's more time to enjoy seeing people & catching up. “My family as always my strength is derived from your love. My colleagues checking up on me as often as you do melts my heart and to my friends taking moments to enjoy the sunshine with me, “priceless”,” Manamela said. Lastly, Manamela extended her appreciation to Masebe for standing in for her during her absence.