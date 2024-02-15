Florence Masebe set to replace Harriet Manamela on ‘Skeem Saam’

“Skeem Saam” fans will have to welcome a change in character when the new season starts in May. The popular character of Meikie Mapula, played by actress Harriet Manamela, will be taken over by award-winning actor and author Florence Masebe.

Manamela will be on screen until the end of “Skeem Saam” season 12 but is unable to continue shooting due to an undisclosed illness. Masebe will be filling in for Manamela while she is away. The production company said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the character of Meikie Maputla played by Harriet Manamela will be replaced until the end of season 12.

“The decision came about after Harriet Manamela needed to be placed on sick leave for an extended period of time. “Manamela’s last scene for the season will air on the 5th of April 2024. From the 15th of May 2024 the character of Meikie Maputla will be played by Florence Masebe.” Masebe is well-known for her TV roles. She’s starred in shows such as “Generations”, “Soul City”, “Muvhango” and “The Republic”.

Florence Masebe. Picture: Supplied Meanwhile, two new characters, Tsietsi and Pule, have been added to the show. Tsietsi is played by Pholoso Mohlalas and Pule is played by Themba Manganyi. “Skeem Saam” shared a trailer of their upcoming storyline.