Adele boosts fortune by £11.5 million in past year

Adele has boosted her fortune by £11.5 million in the past year. The 34-year-old singer’s company now has cash reserves of nearly £15 million, according to the Daily Mail.

Story continues below Advertisement

Statements for her Melted Stone Ltd company show its net assets were £14 940 260 as of December 2021 – up from £3 566 954 the previous year, the publication said. It comes after Adele released her fifth studio album “30” and started her delayed Las Vegas residency. Watch video:

Adele tearfully cancelled her scheduled concerts at the last minute in January but is now understood to be earning around £750 000 per show for the 32-night run. Tickets for the concerts were on sale for up to £200 000 each on resale sites. Other big names to have headlined Vegas in recent years include Britney Spears, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez.

Story continues below Advertisement

Adele told fans on her opening night at Caesars Palace: “I should be giving you a standing ovation, thank you so much for coming back to me. “I really appreciate it. You look amazing and it looks just what I imagined it would look like, it’s perfect. “I’m so scared and nervous, but I am so happy, I don’t know what I was thinking putting piano ballads at the top of the set. Hopefully over time my nerves will disappear.

Story continues below Advertisement