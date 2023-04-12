Amanda Bynes reportedly released from psychiatric hospital

Amanda Bynes has reportedly been released from hospital, more than three weeks after being placed on a psychiatric hold. The 37-year-old actress – who was released from a conservatorship in March 2022 after almost nine years – was found naked and alone in the early hours of the morning in the middle of February. She was placed on psychiatric hold in a mental health ward but is reportedly gearing up to return home.

Sources told TMZ that the "She's the Man" star – who shot to fame as a child actress on Nickelodeon and enjoyed cinematic success in the late 2000s but quit showbiz more than a decade ago following a series of personal struggles – decided, along with medical staff, that she was "she was ready to get back to her day-to-day life" and will "live in her own home", as she did before the incident. In doing so, it is thought that the "Hairspray" star will "keep much of the independence" she gained after the termination of her conservatorship.

While Bynes was still living in the mental health facility, it was claimed that she would “enrol in an outpatient mental health treatment programme” upon being discharged but as she is no longer under the conservatorship arrangement, she is free to make her own medical decisions. Just days after the incident occurred, a witness said she had seen Amanda – who has been in an on/off relationship with Paul Michael in recent years – during the early hours of the morning and described watching her ask a woman for help as she seemed “out of it”. The witness told “Entertainment Tonight”: “Amanda was wandering alone on Hollywood Boulevard at around 1am. No one really recognised her or noticed her. She was walking tensely and by herself.