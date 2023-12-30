Co-star defends Tom Cruise amid criticism of Hollywood star

With rumours spreading that Hollywood star Tom Cruise is dating Elsina Khayrova, daughter of a Russian MP, many have taken to criticising the actor. But his industry peers have praised the ‘Mission Impossible’ star for his work ethic.

Lea Thompson found Tom Cruise "very intense" on the set of 'All the Right Moves'. The 62-year-old actress starred alongside Cruise, 61, in the 1983 sports drama, and she praised his work ethic while making the movie. Asked what it was like to work with Cruise on the movie, Thompson told Parade magazine: "Very intense and kind and dedicated and polite, just as he is now.”

The ‘Back to the Future’ star particularly remembered just how nervous the ‘Mission: Impossible’ actor was when they auditioned for the film.

She said: "I remember our audition at Fox. I was trying to calm him down because we were both really nervous - he was not exactly right for the part because he was supposed to be a potential college football player and he’s only, what, 5'7?" Cruise has enjoyed a hugely successful career in Hollywood, and Thompson has been amazed by what he's managed to achieve. She said: "It does blow my mind. It’s one of those things that makes it weird to be a woman because of all the women I grew up with, none of them ... you know, it’s easier to be a man and a movie star."

Thompson also believes Cruise is an "anomaly" in the movie business because very few actors and actresses have managed to retain their star power for so many years.