Ebro Darden says controversial Drake comments were taken out of context

A lot has been said about Drake’s Childish Gambino diss during his performance at the It's All a Blur Tour. The Canadian rapper used his stage visuals to describe Gambino's song "This Is America”, as “overrated and over-awarded”.

Drake’s jab at the Grammy Award winner comes after Gambino claimed that the song was initially intended to be a Drake diss song. In response, Hot 97's Ebro Darden seemed to take umbrage at the diss when he called out Drake for barely speaking up about Black issues during an episode of Apple Music's Rap Life Review series with Nadeska Alexis and Lowkey. On Monday, XXL shared a clip from the interview, which caused many to respond angrily at Darden.“Drake has never shown up to have anything to say about anything going on in society with Black folks or anything other than himself,” he said during the episode.

Darden responded to the post by explaining, “This is out of context. Drake doesn’t have to. Nor should he if he doesn’t feel it. But to say ‘This is America’ is overrated and over awarded when that song came at a time when people needed someone to say something. And he doesn’t feel the need to. That’s all.” This is out of context.



That’s all. https://t.co/WxgvqJqbxn — the Old Man Ebro (@oldmanebro) July 18, 2023 When Tweeps responded by accusing him of backtracking, he went on to add, “🤣🤣🤣…. Some confuse context and clarity with back tracking…. Ya’ll know I'm with the shits, when it's time. Enjoy ya’ll eve. I'm on threads. 🤣” 🤣🤣🤣…. Some confuse context and clarity with back tracking….



Im on threads. 🤣 — the Old Man Ebro (@oldmanebro) July 18, 2023 “Watch the full clip on Youtube,” he added. “Drake doesn’t have to say sh**. But if we talking about “This is America” then he rarely says anything significant about social issues and Gambino did.”