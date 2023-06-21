Nandi Madida opens up about hosting Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio

Award-winning South African singer and actress Nandi Madida this month joined the Apple Music team as the new host of the fourth season of Africa Now Radio on Apple Music 1. As the host of Africa Now Radio, Apple Music's first global African music radio show, Madida interviews some of Africa’s biggest stars.

This is Madida's second radio gig, her first was in 2017 with The Coke Radio Studio Hour. For her second radio rodeo, Madida told IOL Entertainment that she had to record a demo to land the part. “The fact that I was chosen amongst so many amazing talents, really made it worthwhile. I’m so incredibly grateful, I love the continent, I love that the world is looking at Africa now more than ever.” Madida headed to London to visit the Apple Music offices, where she got to sit with American radio personality Ebro Darden, who hosts “The Ebro Show” on Apple Music.

“Apple has the best offices ever,” said Madida. Seeing the legacy of Apple and all the artists who have worked with them was a highlight for the singer. With the HollywoodBets Durban July around the corner, Madida confirmed that she will be attending the event, which is one of the biggest entertainment events in the country. Last year, Madida was crowned queen bee after nailing the “Show Me The Honey” theme by winning the best dressed award. She was dressed by Keys Fashion in a honeycomb-themed gown.