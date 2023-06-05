Elliot Page reveals he was told by A-list actor: ‘I’m going to f*** you to make you realise you aren’t gay’

Elliot Page says he was told by an A-list actor: “I’m going to f*** you to make you realise you aren’t gay.” The 36-year-old ‘Juno’ star – formerly known as Ellen Page and who came out as homosexual in February 2014 before his gender transition in December 2020 – said the incident happened after he first publicly opened up about his sexuality.

He revealed in his new memoir ‘Pageboy’ the incident with the unnamed actor happened at a party in Los Angeles in 2014, and he said that as well as telling him: “I’m going to f*** you to make you realise you aren’t gay”, the actor also said: “You aren’t gay. That doesn’t exist. You are just afraid of men.” Page included the story in a chapter of his book called ‘Famous A–hole at Party’, in which he only refers to the actor as an “acquaintance”.

He added in the book that when he ran into the actor again at a gym a few days after the exchange, they insisted: “I don’t have a problem with gay people, I swear.” The actor said he told him: “I think you might.”

Page added to People he “purposely” did not name the actor, who will “hear about this and know it’s him”. He said: “These moments that we often, like, don’t talk about or we’re supposed to just brush off when actually it’s very awful.” Page also reveals, in his book, he had a secret relationship with a closeted female co-star, referred to as ‘Ryan’ in the autobiography, as well as an alleged romance with Kate Mara, 40, while she was dating Max Minghella, 37.