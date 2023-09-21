Emma Roberts apologises for 'transphobic' comments

Emma Roberts has apologised to Angelica Ross after her comments towards her were deemed to be "transphobic." The 32-year-old actress was at the centre of a social media storm on Tuesday when her former 'American Horror Story' co-star Angelica Ross - who was born male - claimed that she had been transphobic towards her but took to X less than 24 hours later to reveal that Roberts had contacted her to apologise.

She wrote: "Thank you @RobertsEmma for calling and apologising, recognising your behaviour was not that of an ally. I will leave the line open to follow up on your desire to do better and support social justice causes with your platform."

Just a day earlier, Ross, 42, had started up an Instagram Live for her followers where she claimed that the former 'Unfabulous' actress had inferred she was the only woman on the 'American Horror Story' set during a tense moment between the pair. She said: "The person I am talking about is definitely Miss E.R.. Emma told [the director] : 'Angelica’s being mean,” to which he replied, 'OK ladies, that’s enough. Let’s get back to work.' And she then looks at me and goes, ‘Don’t you mean lady?' "And she turned around and covered her mouth but she can't see that I'm looking at her dead a*** in the camera thinking 'What did you just say?' I'm trying to process what the f*** she just said.