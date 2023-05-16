Fans revisit Kendrick Lamar’s star-making debut release, ‘Section.80’, as it surpasses 1 billion streams on Spotify

Twelve years on from its release, Kendrick Lamar’s brilliant debut album, “Section.80”, has officially surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. Despite it being his first album, it is his last to reach the milestone.
The album was released back in 2011 when the introverted rapper first burst onto the scene after winning over scores of fans from across the world through his early singles under Top Dawg Entertainment.
While it was immediately commercially successful, the album has aged well and has drawn more listeners as his star has risen.
@HipHopAllDayy shared: “Kendrick Lamar’s “Section .80” has now surpassed one BILLION streams on Spotify, he now has EVERY album over 1b streams 🤯💿 Commercial success without ever sacrificing the quality. GOAT.”
The announcement has been sending fans down memory lane on Twitter as they relive the moment the Compton-born rapper first burst onto the scene.
@futurewatkins9 shared: “Section 80 is such an underrated project. I still don’t think it gets the flowers it deserves.”
@don_chace referred to Lamar as the GOAT (greatest of all time): “Without sacrificing the quality,,, don’t stop there,, without sacrificing his soul, without sacrificing his dignity. GOAT for a reason”
@tariro_tarie_ marvelled at Lamar’s immense talent.
“Listening to Kendrick Lamar's discography from Section 80 through to Mr Morale and damn the talent cannot be argued 🙌🏾”
A few weeks ago, Lamar’s recent “The Big Steppers Tour” became the highest-grossing tour by a rapper as a headlining act after it earned an estimated $110.9 million from 929 000 tickets across 73 shows.
Previously, Drake and Migos’ 2018 tour “Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour” held the record with a total gross of $79m.