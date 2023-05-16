Fans revisit Kendrick Lamar’s star-making debut release, ‘Section.80’, as it surpasses 1 billion streams on Spotify

Twelve years on from its release, Kendrick Lamar’s brilliant debut album, “Section.80”, has officially surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. Despite it being his first album, it is his last to reach the milestone. The album was released back in 2011 when the introverted rapper first burst onto the scene after winning over scores of fans from across the world through his early singles under Top Dawg Entertainment.

While it was immediately commercially successful, the album has aged well and has drawn more listeners as his star has risen. @HipHopAllDayy shared: “Kendrick Lamar’s “Section .80” has now surpassed one BILLION streams on Spotify, he now has EVERY album over 1b streams 🤯💿 Commercial success without ever sacrificing the quality. GOAT.” Kendrick Lamar’s “Section .80” has now surpassed one BILLION streams on Spotify, he now has EVERY album over 1b streams 🤯💿



Commercial success without ever sacrificing the quality. GOAT. pic.twitter.com/D71Ubm0wOm — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDayy) May 11, 2023 The announcement has been sending fans down memory lane on Twitter as they relive the moment the Compton-born rapper first burst onto the scene.

@futurewatkins9 shared: “Section 80 is such an underrated project. I still don’t think it gets the flowers it deserves.” Section 80 is such an underrated project. I still don’t think it gets the flowers it deserves. https://t.co/nn9boxZM5x — Marquedon Watkins (@FutureWatkins9) May 12, 2023 @don_chace referred to Lamar as the GOAT (greatest of all time): “Without sacrificing the quality,,, don’t stop there,, without sacrificing his soul, without sacrificing his dignity. GOAT for a reason” Without sacrificing the quality,,, don't stop there,, without sacrificing his soul, without sacrificing his dignity. GOAT for a reason — Don_Chace™ (@Don_Chace) May 12, 2023 @tariro_tarie_ marvelled at Lamar’s immense talent.