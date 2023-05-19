Halle Bailey cried as she recorded ‘Part of your world’

Halle Bailey was overcome by tears as she recorded “Part of your world” amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The 23-year-old singer plays Ariel in the “Little Mermaid” movie and she has revealed that she developed a deeper connection with her character during the health crisis.

The actress – who was working overseas in the UK and Italy at the time – told “People” magazine: “We were filming in the height of the pandemic, and I was suddenly living alone away from everything I knew.” Watch video: She recorded “Part of your world” for the “Little Mermaid” movie, and she admits that it was an emotional experience.

She said: “I was very emotional. I remember I was crying … If you listen to the lyrics, it’s such a desperate plea and cry for help. I was able to convey those emotions of feeling alone and underwater in a way.” Despite this, she believes that her off-screen troubles helped her with her performance. She said: “I was grateful that I had that experience of feeling that isolation because I was able to play it through Ariel. I think ultimately it helped my performance.”

Meanwhile, Chloe Bailey has said she feels “so freaking proud” of her sister. The 24-year-old singer shot to stardom alongside Halle as part of a musical duo, and she feels proud of her for starring in “The Little Mermaid”. Chloe told “Entertainment Tonight”: “I’m so freaking proud of her! I have been seeing billboards and magazines of her everywhere and I am just so freaking proud.”