Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLEntertainmentWhats OnCelebrityTVMoviesMusicBooksRoyals
Independent Online | Entertainment
Search IOL
IOLEntertainmentWhats OnCelebrityTVMoviesMusicBooksRoyals
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, May 4, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

I’m taking acting lessons, says Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson arrive at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson arrive at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Published 1h ago

Share

Kim Kardashian has started taking acting lessons.

The 42-year-old star has revealed that she’s been busily preparing for her upcoming role in “American Horror Story”.

Asked if she was taking acting lessons, she told Variety: “I am, of course. It’s a challenge. I like to challenge myself.”

Kardashian is due to begin shooting her scenes later this month.

Watch video:

More on this

The brunette beauty – who has North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3, with rap star Kanye West – shared: “We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month. But production has already started and I’m so excited.”

She has enjoyed success in various spheres over the years, and the reality star is now keen to test her acting skills.

She said: “It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I’m so excited for the experience.”

Kardashian previously claimed she didn’t care what people thought of her.

The reality star hit back at her critics, arguing that her talent lies in “marketing and the business behind selling products”.

Asked about her talents and the keys to her success, she explained to Interview Magazine: “I’m like, ‘Well, we have a TV show’. But just because we’re not singing and dancing and acting on the show doesn’t mean that the fame didn’t come from that.

“But then, I would write that as a hashtag, not bad for a girl with no talent, because people used to be like, ‘Well, what do you do? What’s your talent?’ And I’m like, ‘Didn’t know I needed one.’

“I mean, I can give you a million f****** talents. I can cook well, use my toes for anything. I could tell you the weirdest f****** s*** on the planet.

“But I think my talent is marketing and the business behind selling products and knowing what the customer wants and making it feel attainable, but also a bit unattainable at the same time.

“I wouldn’t say that’s a talent. I think it’s a bit of magic and business savvy. Maybe it is talent, I don’t know.”

Related Topics:

DisneyKardashiansArtistsEntertainmentTV ShowsCelebrity GossipHollywood

Share

Recent stories by:

Bang Showbiz
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe