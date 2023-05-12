Jason Oppenheim 'so excited' for Chrishell Stause's marriage to G Flip

Jason Oppenheim is "so excited" for Chrishell Stause's marriage to G Flip. The “Selling Sunset” star has spoken out after his ex-girlfriend confirmed she has tied the with her partner after a year of dating, insisting he's thrilled for the couple - calling them "inspiring" and insisting their love is "so pure".

Stause broke the news on Instagram by posting a picture from the couple's wedding day and Oppenheim shared his delight in the comments, writing: "I am SO excited for this!! Watch video: “You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure. I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life. congrats!"

Stause shared the wedding news in a video montage which she posted alongside a sweet caption declaring her love for the musician. She wrote: "Love doesn’t always go as planned … Sometimes it’s immeasurably better. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest and most talented hard working people out there ... I love you so much @gflip." G Flip then added: "My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart. These are the sweetest words and this is cutest little edit. You make me so happy thank you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chrishell (@chrishell.stause) Stause started dating G Flip after she split from Jason, her “Selling Sunset” co-star and boss. The actress confirmed their romance during the reunion episode of the Netflix show with Stause saying at the time: "I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. “They're non-binary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician.