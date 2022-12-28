Kim Kardashian fears her future boyfriends will be ‘scared‘ off by Kanye West

Kim Kardashian fears her future boyfriends will be “scared” off by her ex-husband Kanye West. She shared her concerns on Monday’s episode of the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast, and said she didn’t think it was “fair” to put any man in that position.

The reality TV star added: “There’s a part of me that is like, ‘Oh my God, is everyone gonna be scared because I don’t have the easiest ex?’ “I don’t think that’s fair for me to ever put someone in a situation or bring a new person in who could be super innocent. Watch video:

“Then there’s a side of me that’s like, ‘Why would I ever have to live that way?’” The mum-of-four, who shares children North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm with Kanye, 45, also cried on the podcast over the struggles of co-parenting with the rapper, but said she knows she will find her “forever” partner. She said: “It’s really f****** hard. I don’t know if I’ll get married again, but I’ll have my forever partner. I know that. He’s coming, absolutely.

“I’m at peace and I’m gonna have fun until that happens.” Kardashian finalised her divorce from Kanye at the end of November after seven years of marriage. She has since dated comic Pete Davidson, 29, who was targeted with threats and abuse online from Kanye, before the couple split in August this year.

