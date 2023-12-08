Kim Kardashian 'never' apologised to Taylor Swift over leaked Kanye West phone call

Kim Kardashian has reportedly "not apologised" to Taylor Swift for leaking her infamous phone call with Kanye West. The 43-year-old reality superstar released a historic private telephone call between Swift and the rapper which led to the 'Anti-Hero' singer being branded a snake and a "liar" and now sources have claimed to TMZ that she has "never" apologised for her actions.

Swift and West fell out in 2016 over his song 'Famous' which included the lyric: "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that ***** famous."

West claimed the singer had approved the words, but Swift insisted she didn't and West’s then-wife Kardashian later released a phone call between the pair which suggested the pop star had indeed given the rapper permission to use those lyrics. However, insiders have explained to the outlet that Swift "would actually accept an apology" from 'The Kardashians' star but on the condition that it is done publicly. One source said: "A public shaming calls for a public 'I'm sorry!'"

The comments come just one day after the 'Karma' hitmaker - who was named TIME Magazine's Person of the Year 2023 - spoke out about the incident and claimed that at the time it had usurped her career and led her to flee the US. She told Time magazine: "You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar. "That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard."

Swift is believed to have subsequently decamped to London where she spent time with her then-boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, and she claims the incident ruined her career. She added to Time: "[It was] a career death. Make no mistake - my career was taken away from me ... " However, she returned a year later with her 2017 album 'Reputation' which alluded to the previous year's drama.