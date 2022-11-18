Kim Kardashian wanted to have brown hair for red carpet debut with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian was determined to have brown hair when she made her red carpet debut with Pete Davidson. The 42-year-old star has confessed to strategically planning her red carpet appearance alongside Pete at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner.

In the latest episode of “The Kardashians”, the Skims co-founder, who has dyed her hair various colours over the years, says: “I really wanted our first red carpet for me to be in brown hair, and like I said, a non-fashion event.” Davidson, 29, who split from Kardashian earlier this year, joked that he wanted something entirely different for their red carpet debut. Watch video:

The comedian quipped: “Yeah, I wanted us to be getting slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards but, you know, to each their own.” Meanwhile, she previously admitted that her marriage to Kanye West helped transform how she’s perceived. The TV star, who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with her ex-husband, conceded that their romance helped her find “a different level of respect”.

She shared: “I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he was introducing me to a lot of people, I think that definitely got a lot of people to have a different level of respect. “I’ve also seen a s*** more recently – going to law school, just doing what I want and becoming my own person and people seeing that and respecting that. There’s levels to it.” Despite this, Kim also said she had “a problem saying no to people”.

