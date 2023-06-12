Kristin Davis feels ‘powerless’ amid Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker rift

Kristin Davis isn’t going to “waste (her( energy” on the rumoured rift between Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker. The 58-year-old actress – who previously starred alongside Cattrall, 66, and Jessica Parker, 58, in “Sex and the City” – wishes she could “fix” the divide between the pair but has insisted she’s powerless in the situation.

Davis – who played the part of Charlotte Goldenblatt in the HBO show – told the Telegraph Magazine: “You have to respect people’s wishes. I’m not gonna waste energy on it. I can’t change anybody. Watch video: “I do understand fans’ feelings – that they’re upset … I wish I could fix it, but I can’t, it’s not in my power.”

Davis made the comments shortly after it was suggested that Cattrall was reprising the role of Samantha Jones in “And Just Like That…”, the “Sex and the City” revival show. The actress is set to reprise the character for the finale to season two of the show, according to “Variety”. It’s been suggested that she will only appear in one scene and that she filmed the scene without seeing or speaking to her former co-stars.

Left to right, Sex and the City cast Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis pose in this undated publicity photograph. REUTERS/Mark Liddell/HBO In 2017, Cattrall explained that she’d never been friends with Jessica Parker. The actress also addressed speculation that her “demands” had undermined plans to make a third “Sex and the City” movie. She explained to Piers Morgan at the time: “We’ve never been friends. We’ve been colleagues, and in some ways, it’s a very healthy place to be.”