LOOK: Kevin Hart shows Trevor Noah love after surprise appearance: ‘I can’t thank you all enough’

Kevin Hart’s brief tour of South Africa concluded with a sold-out show at Pretoria’s Sun Arena on Saturday night. During the show, Hart brought out South African comedy star Trevor Noah for a surprise appearance. While fans weren’t allowed to take any pictures or videos during the show (several people were reportedly kicked out for trying to sneak in some snaps), they quickly took to social media to share that Noah had made an appearance.

The following day, after the two had partied up a storm at a Joburg nightclub, Hart shared that during the show Noah had received a huge applause from the audience. “Last nights show in Pretoria was one for the record books,” he shared. “My brother @trevornoah surprised the audience with a pop up and got one of the biggest applause’s that I have ever witnessed, I can’t thank you all enough…. Mpho Hart loves South Africa ….Until next time guys!!!!!!” Last nights show in Pretoria was one for the record books…. My brother @trevornoah surprised the audience with a pop up and got one of the biggest applause’s that I have ever witnessed, I can’t thank you all enough…. Mpho Hart loves South Africa ….Until next time guys!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/4hn3MZ8oAj — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) February 19, 2023 A few hours later, Noah shared: “Few nights in my life will live in my memory like the night I had the pleasure and honour of introducing my friend, my fellow comedian and absolute super star, @KevinHart4real on stage in my home country South Africa.”