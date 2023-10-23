Lupita Nyong'o finding comfort in messages from fans after split from Selema Masekela

Lupita Nyong'o has found a corner of the Internet where the "romantically heartbroken gather" after her split from Selema Masekela. The 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' actress went public with news of the breakdown of her relationship over the weekend, revealing she is in a "season of heartbreak" because her love was "extinguished by deception".

However, the 40-year-old screen star has been taking comfort from all the kind messages from her online followers. In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "Thank you for all the kindness I have received from sharing my heartbreak news. "The words of encouragement mean more to me than I anticipated. They are a balm. And it feels comforting to have a little corner online for the romantically heartbroken to gather."

She explained that followers have "shared resources" to help her "move through the pain" as well as "songs, poems, books, quotes".

Nyong'o and Masekela first went Instagram official with their relationship in December 2022, though it is unclear how long they had been together before then. She shared news of the split on Saturday, writing in a lengthy post on Instagram: "It is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust. "I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception." Nyong'o admitted she wanted to "run into the shadows and hide" but felt it was important to "face the pain" and hoped she could help others in a similar situation.