Fans react to Lupita Nyong’o breaking up with Hugh Masekela’s son

Someone once said the minute you post your man, they will embarrass you, and I’m starting to believe it. Others advise you to never date the person who has a crush on you, because they will break your heart and that’s what happened to the Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong’o.

She gave a chance to a guy who had a crush on her for years and less than a year after publicly announcing their relationship, she found herself dealing with heartbreak. Nyong’o was dating Selema Masekela, the son of the late music legend Hugh Masekela. They had met at Masekela’s Mami Wata store launch in Venice, California, and clicked.

Their romance was cute while it lasted as the couple would go on holidays together, wear matching outfits and send each other sweet messages. When it ended, the “Black Panther” star took to Instagram to express how saddened she was about her breakup with Masekela and that she could no longer trust him. “I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception. I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, ‘Whatever, my life is better this way.’

“But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love. And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass. “The promise, they say, is that a tender heart is what gives birth to fearlessness. I hope it’s true… I share this to keep it 💯 “And hoping that the knowledge of my experience might be useful to someone else out there experiencing the grip of heartbreak who is poised to try and escape from the pain and miss out on the wisdom that comes from it. #Breakup,” wrote the award-winning actress.

While she did not mention the reason for their breakup, social media suspected that he probably cheated, with some saying she shouldn’t have dated him in the first place. “Having access to men all over the world and deciding to date a South African man is wild as fcuk. She played herself,” said @Ke_Moks. Another X user, @GodessOshun, said: “She is a woman with a lot of social capital and access to spaces most women don’t. Dating a South African man was a choice. A bad one, but a choice nonetheless.”