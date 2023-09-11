LISTEN: Bra Hugh, Siparia Deltones 7-year collaboration sees new music drop ahead of album release this Heritage Month

Music icon Bra Hugh Masekela and Trinidad and Tobago’s leading steel orchestra Siparia Deltones Steel Orchestra released the second single, “Mango Tree”, off their forthcoming album, “Siparia To Soweto”. “One of Trinidad’s most popular meeting places is under the mango tree. It’s a place where politics, economics, history and culture are discussed,” said Siparia Deltones’ band leader and executive producer, Akinola Sennon.

“Some even claim to find love under the mango tree.” The third single titled, “Dingolay”, dropped on Friday, September 8, providing music enthusiasts with another opportunity to experience the fusion of Hugh Masekela’s musical prowess and the Deltones’ talent. The collaboration between Masekela and the Siparia Deltones Steel Orchestra is a fascinating fusion of musical cultures that brings together the diverse sounds of Trinidad and Tobago and South Africa.

The project was inspired by Masekela’s travels to Trinidad between 2012 and 2016, during which he developed a deep appreciation for the Calypso rhythms and steelpan orchestras of the Caribbean island. His encounter with Sennon saw the pair embark on a musical journey that would bridge the musical traditions of Trinidad and Mzansi. The collaboration resulted in the album “Siparia To Soweto”, a cross-cultural exchange of musical ideas. The seven-year project will be released on September 15.

“Siparia To Soweto” represents a musical journey that transcends boundaries and connects cultures. It serves as a tribute to Masekela’s legacy and his ability to touch hearts and minds through his music. “Siparia to Soweto represents a coming together, an amalgamation of people, experiences and culture into one’s meeting place,” said Sennon. “The mission of the Siparia Deltones is to use the steelpan as a vessel to restore all facets of the cultural heritage of Trinidad and Tobago and the Afro-Caribbean diaspora at large.

“While our roots are inherently African, many other peoples and cultures have integrated into our society with the passage of time, which fostered peace and harmony. “Siparia to Soweto represents a coming together, an amalgamation of people, experiences and culture into one’s meeting place.” The album connects the past and the present, celebrating the legacy of both Bra Hugh and the musical traditions he embraced. It also aims to highlight the shared human experiences that music can convey and unite people through.

“I would say that Hugh’s music, in this day and age, is not a symbol but rather a source,” said nephew Mabusha Masekela. “It’s a source assembled over a six-decade period that inspires, strengthens, instructs, empowers and entertains. A symbol, to me, is something that represents the form or spirit of something else. Hugh’s music is not a symbol of a thing, Hugh’s music is the thing.” The project celebrates the power of music to preserve cultural identity while emphasising the rich musical heritage of the two countries: South Africa with Trinidad and Tobago.