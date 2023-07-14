Thandiswa Mazwai gives fans a taste of her new music ahead of latest album drop

South African music legend Thandiswa Mazwai is set to tease Durban and Joburg fans with new music before the much-anticipated release of “Sankofa". Mazwai will take to the stage at the Playhouse Theatre in Durban on August 12 and then at The Lyric Theatre in Joburg on August 25.

The Afro pop singer will showcase music recorded and produced in New York and Dakar by Meshell Ndegeocello and Nduduzo Makhathini. Mazwai will also perform music from her previous albums and looks forward to sharing her latest creations with fans. Mazwai, who launched her career in 1995 with Bongo Muffin, said: "I can't wait to share some of my new music and experience the audience reaction. 'Sankofa' is about fetching what has been left behind and the making of this work has really embodied that idea.

“I can’t wait for people to hear what we have been working on. It is sensitive and lush while at the same time very powerful to me”. Her long career has secured her legendary status, globally. The star has also previously bagged performances all over the world including the Fifa 2010 World Cup Opening Ceremony, the Apollo Theatre, Radio City Hall, The Cannes Film Festival, Africa Express, BBC World Music Awards, TED, Afropunk and the Carnegie Hall Citywide Festival. She has shared the stage with legends including Salif Keita, Hugh Masekela, Busi Mhlongo, Stevie Wonder, Cesaria Evora and Paul Simon.