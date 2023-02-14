Michael B Jordan wants to be ‘responsible’ with his next romance

Michael B Jordan’s next relationship will happen “when it’s supposed to happen”. The 35-year-old actor split from Lori Harvey in June, after more than a year of dating, and he has revealed that he will “try to be responsible” with his next romance.

He told “Rolling Stone” magazine: “Of course I think about it, but I definitely want to try to be responsible with that, knowing how I wanted to be as present as possible. It’s gonna happen when it’s supposed to happen.” Watch video: Jordan said he learned a lot through his split from Harvey, 26.

Reflecting on their break-up, he said: “I’m a firm believer in that what’s for you is what’s for you, and coming out of that situation – not to give it, you know, any energy and kind of move from that – is you know, it was an experience for me to grow and learn.” The Hollywood star insisted that he’s retained an optimistic outlook. He said: “I’m in my light right now. This is my Jordan year, I mean that. This is my year. There’s so much going on, so many blessings, so many great things.”

Meanwhile, Harvey revealed that she’s determined to “date on (her) terms”. The model got engaged to soccer star Memphis Depay in 2017. Although their relationship didn’t work out, she learned some important lessons about herself and about love. She said: “I almost got married very young.

