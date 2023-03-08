Mod Sun ‘grateful’ for ‘real friends’ as ex-fiancée, Avril Lavigne, moves on with Tyga

Mod Sun said he is “grateful” for his “real friends” as his ex Avril Lavigne moves on with her new boyfriend Tyga. He has now thanked his pals for getting him through a rough time after Lavigne confirmed her romance with rapper Tyga, 33, by kissing him on Monday during Paris Fashion Week.

The “Flames” rocker said on Twitter, on the same day photos of the new couple emerged: “I’m so grateful to have real friends who will sit on the phone with me for 2 hours. Watch video: “If you got those people in your life, do not let them go.”

Until Lavigne and Tyga were pictured kissing, the pair had only been rumoured to be together. Mod Sun last month admitted he feels “broken” after his break-up with Lavigne after their two-year relationship. He added on his Instagram account: “In 1 week my entire life completely changed. I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken.”

Mod Sun signed off the line with a broken heart emoji before adding: “Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. “I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.” He broke his silence over the end of his romance with Lavigne after her representatives confirmed their engagement was over.

Tyga and Avril Lavigne were seen kissing at Paris Fashion week. Picture: Instagram A representative for Mod then said: “They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour, so if anything has changed, that’s news to him.” They also insisted at the time that Mod Sun would be continuing with his tour, adding: “The show will happen tonight and tomorrow and for the rest of the tour.” Mod Sun and Lavigne’s romance had been on the rocks for months, according to TMZ, and the pair had previously broken up before reuniting.

Sources have insisted the split has nothing to do with cheating. The news their engagement was off made headlines less than two days after Lavigne sparked rumours she was dating Tyga when they were spotted hugging as they left Nobu in Malibu, California. Mod Sun and Lavigne got engaged in Paris in March 2022 after dating for more than a year, with the singer saying online after accepting the rapper’s proposal: “Yes! I love you forever.”