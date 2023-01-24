My biggest flaw - not bragging enough, Cardi B says

Cardi B thinks "not bragging enough" is her biggest flaw. The 30-year-old rapper - who is one of the world’s best-selling music stars - believes she ought to be louder about her achievements.

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker - who worked as a stripper before finding success in the music business - wrote on Twitter: “My biggest flaw is not bragging enough.” Cardi - who has children, Kulture, 4, and Wave, 16 months, with rap star Offset - subsequently posted a photograph of her younger sister, Hennessy, in two revealing outfits. Watch video:

The images divided opinion among Cardi's social media followers, but she quickly fired back at the critics. Cardi retweeted a message that read: “Why can’t people say someone looks beautiful and GO? If Cardi looks beautiful or Hennessy looks beautiful just say that. The extra s*** just gives pressed and obsessed. Idk stop reaching (sic)" Meanwhile, Cardi previously admitted to being happier before she became famous.

The “WAP” hitmaker, who married Offset in 2017, no longer worries about her financial situation, but insisted she felt happier “two or three years ago”. "One positive thing is that my family, whatever they want they get. Everything that I want to buy, I can get. I don’t have to worry so much about my future. “One negative thing is that even though I am happy I feel like I was a little bit happier two or three years ago when I had less money. I had less people who had opinions about my life. I felt like my life was mine. Now I feel like I don’t even own my life. I feel like the world owns me.”