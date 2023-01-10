Nick Carter pens an emotional song for late brother Aaron

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has penned an emotional song for his late brother, Aaron. Nick was reported to have had a turbulent relationship with his younger sibling, who was found dead at home on November 5, 2022, aged 34.

He has now channelled his feelings about their frayed bonds and his grief into a new track, reports “Female First UK”. According to TMZ, the song expresses Nick's unconditional love for Aaron and his sadness that the “Crazy Little Party Girl” singer seemingly never found peace in his life. Watch video:

Sources told the outlet the 42-year-old singer had filmed a music video to accompany the song, and it includes previously unseen footage of the brothers together when they were younger. Nick and his family, including Aaron's twin sister Angel, are staging a benefit concert on January 18 in honour of Aaron to raise funds for the mental health initiative On Our Sleeves. Angel wrote recently, quoted by “Female First UK”: "Aaron dying was the worst day of my life. I have loved him since we were born... it feels like a piece of my soul is gone.

“And yet, despite all this pain, his passing has lit a fire within me. I feel a calling and responsibility to help other families and continue the conversation to further break the stigmas that surround mental illness." "And so, with the support of family and friends, we are planning a benefit concert to raise awareness for mental health, with 100 percent of proceeds being donated to @onoursleevesofficial “To learn more, please click the link in my bio to see how you can support the critical work of On Our Sleeves by attending 'Songs For Tomorrow' on January 18, 2023, in West Hollywood, CA.

