Nicki Minaj slams trolls as she returns to stage after arrest

Nicki Minaj has hit back at trolls who laughed at her for “five or six hours” following her arrest in the Netherlands as she returned to the stage on Sunday. The 41-year-old “Anaconda” rapper was forced to call off her gig in Manchester at the Co-Op Live arena on Saturday just half an hour before she was supposed to be on stage after being held at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on suspicion of possession of soft drugs.

She restarted her tour a day later by performing at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England, on Sunday night and she had words for all those who found her situation funny. Video footage taken at the gig shows Nicki taking aim at everyone who laughed at her misfortune for “five or six hours”, adding: “Guess who’s still winning, b****!” The star revealed on social media that she had spent between five and six hours in a jail cell and suggested she had been deliberately targeted by the police, in an apology note written to her fans after her brush with the law.

In a post on X – formerly known as Twitter – Nicki wrote: “Please please please accept my deepest and most sincere apologies. “They sure did know exactly how to hurt me today but this too, shall pass. “They’ve been doing this over and over and over and over and over again, and I’ve tried so hard to not discuss it b/c you guys deserve to just get the good stuff. I hate involving you in anything that isn’t for entertainment purposes only. (sic)”

Nicki is believed to have been released by Dutch police after paying a fine. She’s now said to be busy working on a plan to reschedule the axed Manchester show. Thank you to everyone who prayed for me today. May God cover you & all that is connected to you. May you be blessed beyond your imagination.



Barbz, I’m @ the stock exchange hotel in #Manchester I arrived a little over an hour ago.

After sitting in a jail cell for 5-6 hours, my… — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 26, 2024 A tour insider told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Nicki is in pieces and knows her fans have badly been let down.

“She knows her British fans spent a lot of money on coming to that show and her team is working non-stop to get it rescheduled. “Nicki understands why they are upset and she is so determined to make it up to them. “She likes to speak to her fans on a personal level. Nicki wants to make it right,” the tour insider said.