Nicki Minaj launches sneaker line in partnership with luxury vegan brand

Nicki Minaj is expanding her horizons beyond the music world, making strategic career moves that are turning heads. The international rapper has reportedly teamed up with a surprising partner: Leonardo DiCaprio.

Minaj announced the launch of her own shoe brand, sharing a sneak peek of a stylish sneaker from the label, on Instagram. Her venture is in partnership with LØCI, an independent shoe and apparel company established in 2019 by Frank Eribo and Philippe Homsy. LØCI prides itself on producing top-notch urban lux products that are entirely vegan. They’ve collaborated with other stars in the industry such as Ben Affleck, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Alicia Keys.

She wrote: "4/12 = 11 new pairs of my OWN sneaker. 11 completely different designs for you to choose from. An absolute dream come true. I can't WAIT for you guys to see my 1st collection!!!! Link in bio to SIGN UP NOW!!!!! "Thank you to my team for helping me make this dream come to fruition. This isn't a sponsorship. I'm an owner & partner and we will be showing you the first complete collection on 4/12. Love you BARBZ. THANK YOU." @theclosetratchet commented: "Oh wow! Man this is hip hop too. Sneakers and street wear go hand in hand, this is so dope. Congratulations, Nicki!"

Rapper londonhilll also congratulated Minaj: "Congratulations Muvaaaa. This A Good Toe Needs." As Minaj steps into new territories, some fans can't help but stir the pot, bringing Megan Thee Stallion into the mix. In the world of hip hop, rivalries are as common as beats and rhymes and it seems like fans are already speculating about potential competition between these two powerhouse artists.