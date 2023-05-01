Olly Murs gobsmacked to be performing at coronation concert

Olly Murs cannot believe he will be performing at King Charles' coronation. The 38-year-old singer features on the bill alongside Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie for the concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7, and explained that the performance will be the "biggest" of his career.

Speaking on stage at London's O2 Arena for his “Marry Me” tour, Murs said: "I have worked my whole career for a gig like that, to perform in front of the royals and in front of millions of people around the world. "It is probably the biggest gig of my life. I am super chuffed." Watch video:

The “Dance with Me Tonight” hitmaker, who was the runner-up on “The X Factor” in 2009, continued: "I am guy from Essex that worked in a call centre at 25 and here I am, 14 years later, next week doing the King's coronation." During the show, Murs paid tribute to his late friend and “Love Island” presenter Caroline Flack - who took her own life in 2020 - and performed a cover of the Neil Diamond track “Sweet Caroline” in her honour. He said: "I know it's been a really tough, crazy four or five years for every single one of you in this room and it's going to be hard for me to do this but, in 2020, I lost a very good friend, someone that I love very, very much.

"Her name is Caroline Flack and it is one of the toughest things that has happened in my life and it is really sad to see someone so amazing leave us. "But she has never left and she is always in my heart." The star added: "I just want to say, for anyone in the room that is struggling right now or anyone you know who is struggling, then please give them a call, because I really wish I had been there for Caz.