P!nk says bye to Twitter 'or whatever it’s called'

American singer P!nk has announced that she is leaving Twitter “or whatever it’s called now”. Elon Musk re-branded the social media app to X last year after his acquisition of the company.

The "So What" hitmaker is currently in Sydney for her Summer Carnival tour and before things kicked off on her tour she penned her thoughts on X. "Have you ever been at a party with a bunch of salty old people that never realized their dreams? Where the liquor ran dry ages ago,there’s no music-no one’s dancing-you would’ve had more fun at home with your blind cat? Have you ever been at a party with a bunch of salty old people that never realized their dreams?Where the liquor ran dry ages ago,there’s no music-no one’s dancing-you would’ve had more fun at home with your blind cat? That’s twitter these days-or whatever it’s called now.… — P!nk (@Pink) February 6, 2024 “That’s twitter these days-or whatever it’s called now. Byeeeeeeeeeee” "

Many of her fans were sad to see her leave the platform with some begging her to stay, but some asked her when will her account "self-destruct". While P!nk said bye to her 30 million following account, she is yet to actually deactivate her account. In a deleted tweet, P!nk said that it would self-destruct in two minutes, it has been almost days and the account is still up. Celebrities are known for wanting to take breaks from social media for various reasons be it mental health or just not feeling like being socially active.