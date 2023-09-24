Police exhume body of afrobeats star Mohbad after dying under mysterious circumstances

Nigerians marched in several states last week in an outpouring of grief and to press authorities to investigate the death last week of popular afrobeats musician Mohbad, forcing the police to exhume his body on Thursday for an autopsy. The 27-year-old singer, whose real name was Ilerioluwa Aloba, died in a Lagos hospital in unclear circumstances.

Thousands of fans marched and held a candlelight vigil in the commercial capital Lagos, following similar processions in other states last week.

Police in Lagos said they had exhumed Mohbad's body and conducted an autopsy, bowing to pressure from supporters who have taken to social media to demand an investigation. Fans have focused their anger at record label company Marlin Records. Mohbad left the label in 2022 and it’s alleged that he was subjected to threats and intimidation by the company and its founder, afrobeats star Naira Marley.

Over the weekend, a post on Mohbad’s official Instagram page read, “Before his passing Mohbad was in court to retrieve the majority of his songs and unpaid royalties which were wrongfully held by Marlian Music. “We will continue the fight to retrieve his catalogue and unpaid royalties so that through these, those he left behind, especially his son; Liam Imole, will be provided for. “We want #Justicefor Mohbad, and We will appreciate all the support we can get in this fight to retrieve his catalog from Marian Music, as this is the justice that Mohbad was working towards.”