US rappers Meek Mill and Lil Durk pay tribute to Mohbad aka Imole following controversial death

Just over a week after 27-year-old afrobeats star Mohbad died under mysterious circumstances, tributes are still pouring in from far and wide. As speculation and rumours over what really happened to Mohbad continue to spread online, US mega stars are seemingly starting to catch wind of the situation.

On Wednesday, in a tweet viewed more than 10 million times in just over 24 hours, Lil Durk wrote, “RIP MOHBAD aka Imole ❤️🕊️💡🕯”. Grammy Award winning Rick Ross' protégé Meek Mill quote retweeted Durk’s message, adding, “I watched his whole story on tik tok!!!! They riding for him in Nigeria. I love that!” The singer was renowned for his baritone and songs like ‘Ask About M, ‘Pariwo’ and ‘Peace’.

His death has sparked widespread outrage on social media as fans demand an investigation into his death. Fans have focused their anger at record label company Marlin Records. Mohbad left the label in 2022 and it’s alleged that he was subjected to threats and intimidation by the company and its founder, afrobeats star Naira Marley.

Over the weekend, a post on Mohbad’s official Instagram page read, “Before his passing Mohbad was in court to retrieve the majority of his songs and unpaid royalties which were wrongfully held by Marlian Music. “We will continue the fight to retrieve his catalogue and unpaid royalties so that through these, those he left behind, especially his son; Liam Imole, will be provided for. “We want #Justicefor Mohbad, and We will appreciate all the support we can get in this fight to retrieve his catalog from Marian Music, as this is the justice that Mohbad was working towards.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOHBAD 💡![CDATA[]]>🕯 (@iammohbad) On Thursday afternoon, Mohbad's family will be holding the Candlelight Procession and Tribute Concert in support of the late star in Lagos, Nigeria.