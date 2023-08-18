Sam Asghari breaks silence on split from Britney Spears: ‘Sh*t happens’

Sam Asghari has "decided to end" his marriage to Britney Spears. The 29-year-old model has taken to social media to confirm that he's seeking a divorce from the chart-topping pop star.

Asghari wrote on his Instagram Stories: "AFTER 6 YEARS OF LOVE AND COMMITMENT TO EACH OTHER MY WIFE AND I HAVE DECIDED TO END OUR JOURNEY TOGETHER. WE WILL HOLD ONTO THE LOVE AND RESPECT WE HAVE FOR EACH OTHER AND I WISH HER THE BEST ALWAYS. (sic)" Asghari - who married Spears last year - added: "S*** HAPPENS (sic)" In his divorce filing - which has been seen by PEOPLE - Asghari confirmed that the celebrity duo separated on July 28.

Picture: samasghari/IG Stories Asghari also cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

What's more, the model is requesting spousal support from the 41-year-old pop star and that she pay the legal fees.

Asghari and Spears actually met on the set of her 'Slumber Party' music video back in 2016. However, Asghari nearly spurned the opportunity to meet the award-winning pop star. Asghari - who also starred in Fifth Harmony's 'Work from Home' video - previously told Forbes: "I was already known on a music video, so I didn’t want to do another music video because of that.