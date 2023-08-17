Britney Spears left with no 'support system' after split from Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has been left with no "support system" after her split with Sam Asghari. Model and actor Asghari, 29, has filed for divorce from the 41-year-old popstar after 14 months of marriage and friends are worried that without Asghari, Spears will be left with no one to look out for her after she fell out with her family.

A source told TMZ: "Sam is fully out of her life. He had moved into his own place before he filed for divorce. "She has one confidant, [her manager] Cade [Hudson]. Then there's her security team, and after that her support system falls off a cliff." Spears has been estranged from her family since being released from her 13-year conservatorship in 2021.

Spears and Asghari’s break-up was said to have come after he confronted her over allegations she had been unfaithful. The pop idol is believed to have hired divorce lawyer to the stars Laura Wasser. She has enlisted the attorney - whose celebrity client list has included the likes of Kim Kardashian, Johnny Depp and Kevin Costner - to be part of her legal team, after she and Asghari went their separate ways.

Spears has worked with Wasser before, after hiring her to battle her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 45, for custody over their sons, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16. She was ordered to pay $20,000 in child support at the time, which Wasser said Spears felt "great" about. Federline now has full custody of their sons. Meanwhile, it has been claimed that Asghari is looking into potentially changing the terms of the pre-nuptial agreement they both signed before tying the knot.

An insider told The New York Post newspaper's Page Six column that the 'Family Business' star is "attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his pre-nup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid."