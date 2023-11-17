Snoop Dogg says he’s done smoking weed

Snoop Dogg has quit smoking. The 52-year-old rap star has taken to social media to reveal that he's decided to give up smoking.

Snoop wrote on Instagram: "After much consideration and conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.” The post featured a black-and-white photo of the rap legend, who was previously well-known for his smoking habit. Snoop - who has more than 82 million followers on Instagram - captioned the post: "I’m giving up smoke."

Earlier this year, Snoop claimed that he was cutting back on smoking after he became a grandfather.

The 'What's My Name?' hitmaker told MailOnline in March: "Being a grandfather has changed me in multiple ways. "The main way is being concerned with how I live, how I move, the kind of people I’m associated with, because I want to see my grandkids grow old. “The only way I can do that is to take precautionary steps as far as how I move, who I hang out with, where I go out, my intake, what am I intaking. Am I doing extra-curricular or am I just doing what I’m supposed to be doing?"