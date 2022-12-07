Taylor Swift and The Kardashians win big at 2022 People’s Choice Awards

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, Taylor Swift and “The Kardashians” won big at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. The biggest names in music, TV and film attended the star-studded bash at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday night.

The Marvel blockbuster was named Movie of 2022 and Elizabeth Olsen, who portrays Wanda Maximoff, scooped Action Movie Star and Female Movie Star of 2022 for her role. Taylor took home three prizes for Female Artist of 2022, Album of 2022 for “Midnights”, and “Anti-Hero” won Music Video of 2022. Despite going in with six nominations, Harry Styles went away with Male Artist of 2022, while his movie “Don’t Worry Darling” was crowned Drama Movie of 2022.

BTS walked away with Best Group and “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage” was named Best Concert Tour. Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian accepted the award for Best Reality Show of 2022, while Khloé was named Reality TV Star of 2022. Selena Gomez won Best Comedy TV star for “Only Murders in the Building” and was also named Social Celebrity of 2022.

Elsewhere, the Duchess of Sussex’s podcast “Archetypes” was named Pop Podcast of 2022. Special awards went to Lizzo (People’s Champion), whose song “About Damn Time” also claimed Song of 2022, Ryan Reynolds (Icon Award) and Shania Twain (Music Icon Award). Twain took fans back in time, donning a similar leopard print ensemble to the one she wore in the music video for her 1997 hit “That Don't Impress Me Much”.

Speaking on stage as she collected her prize, she reminisced about creating many of her looks herself. She said: “I’ve enjoyed creating fashion moments in many of my music videos over the years. “I think, for celebrating the influence that I may have had on popular culture, it makes me smile when I think back at the very first videos that I made, especially the denim on denim.

“I mean, I just went through my closet, picked out whatever I had or I went to a department store and picked out the budget things because they didn’t have a big budget. “And you know, what with a sharp pair of scissors and a big imagination … I just pulled and chopped and … hoped for the best.” Kenan Thompson hosted proceedings.

Complete list of winners for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards: The male artist of 2022: Harry Styles The female artist of 2022: Taylor Swift

The group of 2022: BTS The song of 2022: “About Damn Time” – Lizzo The album of 2022: “Midnights” – Taylor Swift

The country artist of 2022: Carrie Underwood The Latin artist of 2022: Becky G The new artist of 2022: Latto

The music video of 2022: “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift The collaboration song of 2022: “Left and Right” – Charlie Puth featuring Jung Kook The concert tour of 2022: “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage”

The movie of 2022: “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” The comedy movie of 2022: “The Adam Project” The action movie of 2022: “Top Gun: Maverick”

The drama movie of 2022: “Don’t Worry Darling” The male movie star of 2022: Chris Hemsworth – “Thor: Love and Thunder” The female movie star of 2022: Elizabeth Olsen – “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

The drama movie star of 2022: Austin Butler – “Elvis” The comedy movie star of 2022: Adam Sandler – “Hustle” The action movie star of 2022: Elizabeth Olsen – “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

The show of 2022: “Stranger Things” The drama show of 2022: “Grey’s Anatomy” The comedy show of 2022: “Never Have I Ever”

The reality show of 2022: “The Kardashians” The competition show of 2022: “The Voice” The male TV star of 2022: Noah Schnapp – “Stranger Things”

The female TV star of 2022: Ellen Pompeo – “Grey’s Anatomy” The drama TV star of 2022: Mariska Hargitay – “Law Order: Special Victims Unit” The comedy TV star of 2022: Selena Gomez – “Only Murders in the Building”

The daytime talk show of 2022: “The Kelly Clarkson Show” The night-time talk show of 2022: “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” The competition contestant of 2022: Selma Blair – “Dancing with the Stars”

The reality TV star of 2022: Khloé Kardashian – “The Kardashians” The bingeworthy show of 2022: “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” The sci-fi/fantasy show of 2022: “Stranger Things”

Social celebrity of 2022: Selena Gomez The comedy act of 2022: “Kevin Hart: Reality Check” The game changer of 2022: Serena Williams